Hillside burning in Lake Country expected

BC Wildfire Service and the District of Lake Country will be burning 100 piles west of Highway 97, in the area of The Lakes subdivision, starting on April 14.

In a media release, BC Wildfire said it will "carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires" though smoke and, or, flames may be visible from Lake Country and surrounding areas.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels on the landscape.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are favourable.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.