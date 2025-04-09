Elections Canada confirms 10 candidates will be on the ballot April 28 in the two Central Okanagan ridings

Photo: The Canadian Press

The ballot has been set for all 343 ridings ahead of the April 28 federal election.

The deadline to get included in the ballot was Monday. Elections Canada confirmed the lists Wednesday morning.

In the Central Okanagan, 10 candidates have been confirmed in the two ridings, six in Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna and four in Kelowna.

Confirmed candidates in Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna include:

Dan Albas - Conservative Party

Harpreet Badohal - NDP

Louise Lecouffe - Green Party

Debbie Robinson - People’s Party

Juliette Sicotte - Liberal Party

Gary Suddard - Canadian Future Party

Suddard is new to the race, one of just 17 candidates running for the party across the country. The Summerland resident is retired but believes Canada is in desperate need of common sense leadership.

Confirmed Candidates in Kelowna include:

Stephen Fuhr - Liberal Party

Tracy Gray - Conservative Party

Trevor McAleese - NDP

Catriona Wright - Green Party

Stacey Ponton was listed as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, however he is not on the final list of candidates.

In an emailed statement, a PPC spokesperson said due to personal and professional circumstances, he was unable to continue his campaign.

“It’s important to remember that our candidates aren’t career politicians. They’re ordinary Canadians — small business owners, parents, workers — who step up because they care deeply about the future of this country,” the statement read.

“Running for office is a major personal sacrifice, and we’re proud of our slate of candidates who’ve committed to fighting for freedom, fairness, and real change across Canada.”

Advance polls will be open over four consecutive days from Friday, April 18 through Monday, April 21.