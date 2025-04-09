Kelowna police arrest man wanted for alleged sex assault in Ontario

Photo: File photo

A one-time prospect of the Kelowna Hells Angels was arrested earlier this month on an outstanding sexual assault warrant out of Ontario.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the BC RCMP said 36-year-old Colin Bayley was arrested by the Kelowna RCMP on April 1.

Bayley was wanted on an Ontario warrant for an alleged sexual assault and he was returned to Ontario on April 5.

The Kelowna RCMP collaborated with the BC RCMP Fugitive Return Program in finding Bayley.

While the RCMP did not provide details about the allegations against Bayley, the arrest was made in partnership with the Niagara Police Service Human Trafficking Unit and the Ontario Provincial Human Trafficking Prosecution Team.

“The BC Fugitive Return Program appreciates the consideration and efforts of all the police and partner agencies involved to coordinate and apprehend this offender to face his charges,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. “His arrest and return were seamless and great work by all agencies involved."

Aggravated assault conviction

Bayley was previously sentenced in Kelowna to nine months of jail for an aggravated assault inside the old Doc Willoughby's Pub in May of 2019.

During his sentencing, surveillance footage from inside the downtown Kelowna bar showed Bayley repeatedly punching a man at a table, even after the man was clearly unconscious. He then dragged the man outside the front door of the pub and left him on the sidewalk, before walking back into the bar.

"It was like you were just throwing a piece of meat onto the street,” said Justice Gary Weatherill after viewing the footage.

While Bayley and the victim had not met prior to that night, Bayley's lawyer said the altercation began after the victim had said something about Bayley's infant daughter.

Bayley had been wearing a distinctive black vest with a red “British Columbia” patch on it, which Crown prosecutor Erin Miller said identified Bayley as a prospective member of the Hells Angels.

As part of the police investigation into the assault, officers raided the former Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse, which has now been demolished.

Miller said Bayley's affiliation with the Hells Angels influenced some witnesses' willingness to cooperate with the prosecution.

The status of Bayley's affiliation with the Hells Angels was not mentioned during his sentencing back in 2021.