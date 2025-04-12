UBCO graduating students to host year-end art exhibition

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan’s annual showcase of graduating art students is set to open next week.

Everything and Then Some is a year-end exhibition featuring the work of Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Media Studies students.

The exhibition opens Thursday, April 17, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be on display until April 25.

The event, held at the Creative and Critical Studies Building, is a celebration of the students' artistic achievements.

David Doody, Studio Instructor for the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, describes the exhibition as the culmination of four years of dedication.

“This annual exhibition encapsulates the excitement surrounding the completion of their degrees,” he says. “It’s my favourite time of year—watching students approach the finish line after honing their skills and polishing their crafts.”

“These students have put their heart and soul into this exhibition,” he says.

The exhibition is free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.