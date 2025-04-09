Hair salon set to move into historic former garage in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White Ford Salon is set to move into the refurbished 310 Leon Ave. at the end of April.

A building at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street that has been home to many businesses over the decades, including a car dealership and garage, has a new tenant and it’s a Ford.

Ford Salon is moving from its current location at 1290 St. Paul Street to the unique former garage with a curved front window.

According to longtime Kelowna resident and historian Charley Adam, the site was originally Weedon Garage before being bought by Kelowna Motors around the middle of the 20th century. At one time, the building was owned by CHBC Television and was used as office space in the late 1990s.

Developer Shane Worman took on the daunting task of revitalizing the structure while preserving the historic features, including exposed wooded rafters. The rafters were one of the attractions for salon owner Colin Ford.

“As soon as I walked into the space I said this would make an amazing hair salon,” said Ford. “It’s got character, it’s really old. They’re keeping a lot of the character, they’re not getting rid of it, like all the exposed rafters, the ceiling, all the old rough concrete walls.

“We’re not getting rid of those. They’ll be cleaned and painted but not got rid of, and I just think it will create a really great environment.”

Ford had been looking for a new home for his salon for quite a while but until he came across 310 Leon Ave. everything was either too small or too big. The revitalized former garage is about 2,600 square feet and will feature eight styling chairs and six seats at a colour table.

“So instead of the traditional way of sitting in front of a mirror having your colour, it will actually be at a real table. It’s a longer appointment, so people can have space for their laptops and all their stuff,” Ford explained.

He’s looking forward to being in a more central, highly visible location.

“When you’re coming from The Mission, you’re coming Pandosy, across Harvey and then into town on Water, you have to pass the space. So, it has high visibility which I think is great,” said Ford.

“We’re basically just one block from Bernard. Where we are now, although there’s buildings and people around, there’s no walking traffic. It’s not close to anything much, really. Being closer to the downtown core I think will also be an advantage.”

The new salon will also be right across from the Water Street by the Park condo towers.

Ford hopes to welcome his first clients at 310 Leon Ave. on April 28.