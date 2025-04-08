Should Canada view the U.S. as an ally or adversary?

Photo: Unsplash

With Canada-U.S. relations taking centre stage amid the federal election, UBC Okanagan is hosting a debate asking the question—allies or adversaries?

Marten Youssef, associate vice-president of university relations at UBCO, says Canada’s changing relationship with the United States will be complicated for years to come.

“Even if we were to resolve the tariff dispute, secure our borders, develop new trading partners and eradicate any flow of fentanyl, we will still be faced with this dilemma of how we should treat our southern neighbour,” he says.

“Is this a blip in a long-standing relationship or a new global structure? This is an existential question that will outlive the current administration in the White House.”

During the debate April 22, 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre, four experts will talk about the best way to move forward with the U.S.

Featured debaters:

Dr. Laura Dawson, Executive Director, Future Borders Coalition

Dr. Dawson will argue that Canada should be allies with the United States. She has dedicated her career to fostering understanding between Canada and the US and currently leads the Future Borders Coalition, dedicated to cross-border supply chains and travel.

Greg Anderson, Professor of Political Science, University of Alberta

Dr. Anderson will also argue for the allies’ side. His research and teaching interests are situated within international political economy, particularly North American integration. He has authored numerous pieces focused on Canada-US relations, the politics of international trade and investment policy and US foreign economic policy.

Renaud-Philippe Garner, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, UBC Okanagan

Dr. Renaud-Philippe Garner will be arguing that Canada should take the approach of the adversary. His research focuses on the intersection of political and moral philosophy and draws on findings from other fields to produce empirically informed arguments.

Jen Gerson, Co-founder of The Line

Gerson, co-founder of The Line podcast, is also on the side of the adversaries. She has worked as a journalist in Canada for almost 20 years at many major media outlets, as well as freelanced both at home and abroad.

While the event is free, pre-registration is required. For more details and to book tickets, visit: ok.ubc.ca/debates