Interior Wildlife needs support to keep helping injured animals in the Okanagan

Interior Wildlife is hoping you will support them as they work to help rehabilitate injured wildlife across the region.

Eva Hartmann, Interior Wildlife founder, says urban sprawl in the Okanagan is hurting wildlife.

Hartmann's organization receives hundreds of inquiries to help injured animals every year and the public has come to expect the service, which is only provided by privately-run rehabilitation centres like Interior Wildlife.

She said they received nearly 2,000 inquiries last year.

More housing developments for humans means less space for wildlife in the Okanagan," Hartmann said.

"More often than not, this comes with an unwillingness by some locals to share our neighbourhoods with wild animals. Predators are villanized and rodents are labelled as unwanted pests."

Interior Wildlife helps with all sorts of wildlife situations, ranging from fish tangled in lines to wildlife being struck by vehicles. They are also often contacted about young animals who appear to be abandoned.

“Now is the time that has us answering a lot of spring baby wildlife questions. What is normal, what is not and most importantly if you intervened unnecessarily, how to proceed to save the day for a wild animal."

In the Okanagan, Interior Wildlife is the only centre that cares for non-raptor birds, reptiles and small mammals. They admit about 100 animal patients every year, including displaced bats, injured beavers, porcupines, turtles and swans.

In order to keep the centre going Hartmann says they need at least $50,000 annually.

"We have our own facility that is on three acres, and includes indoor-outdoor enclosures, and treatment rooms.

If anybody finds a wild animal in distress that they think might need help, they are encouraged to send an email at [email protected].

"We answer those inquiries every day, seven days a week," Hartmann said.

To support their work, the Wildlife Film Festival will take place April 10 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna. The goal of the fundraising event is to help the society purchase veterinary medical equipment.

In addition to films being displayed, a silent auction will be held.

We have a lot of amazing items to bid on, including a flight for two on WestJet, beautiful nature artwork, one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, wellness and shopping gift cards, there is definitely something for everyone," Hartmann said

Minimum bids start at 30 per cent of retail value and these range from $20 - $4000. For more information on Interior Wildlife’s operations and how to support the society at their upcoming fundraiser click here.