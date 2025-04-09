Shop gently used Lululemon, Aritzia and more at Kelowna’s Red Barn clothing sale

Photo: Contributed

A thrifter’s dream returns to Kelowna.

This weekend, the popular Red Barn clothing event is back, bringing thousands of gently used Lululemon and Aritzia pieces, along with a range of other high-end brands, to the Okanagan Mission Community Hall (Red Barn).

The sale, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, will offer over 5,000 pieces of clothing, including women’s sizes from double-extra-small to double-extra-large and plenty of men’s and kids’ outerwear.

There will be hundreds of jackets, shoes, and other apparel, all sorted by gender, brand, size, and style.

Everything is buy four get one free.

“We have a wide range of high-end brands, especially Lululemon and Aritzia, but you’ll also find vintage items, jackets, shoes, and more. It’s the perfect chance to shop for quality pieces at a fraction of retail prices,” said event organizer Maris Schoepp.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will feature fitting rooms, so shoppers can try on items before making a purchase.

The Red Barn is located at 4409 Lakeshore Road.