Kelowna to build business case to charge non-residents more at recreation facilities

Photo: City of Kelowna New Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna will further investigate the possibility of a two-tiered approach fees charged at city-owned recreational facilities.

Following a lengthy presentation and debate on the issue, council voted 6-2 to allow staff to build a business case to assess implementation of a resident-discount program.

However, many around the table made it clear that, while they support looking at the potential of such a program, they are not sure if they would support it once the final report is put before them later this year.

Active living and culture director Jim Gabriel outlined several merits and implications associated with establishing a fee structure for recreational facilities and programs that essentially would see non-residents pay more than residents.

“Residents' taxes fund facilities, programs and services,” said Gabriel, “and therefore should receive enhanced benefits.”

The program would tie taxes paid to services provided while also bringing in additional revenues.

The program could include higher fees for non-residents for facility use and programs while also giving residents greater access to higher demand programs such as swimming lessons.

However, Gabriel cautioned higher fees and limited access for non-residents could reduce participation and revenues.

“It may be perceived as unfair or get pushback from non-residents who work, shop and visit Kelowna.”

Gabriel added the return on investment isn’t likely to be substantial meaning the focus on such a program would be on resident value for taxes paid over financial gain.

He also warned a two-tiered approach could be problematic administratively.

Coun. Luke Stack was one of two councillors who voted against looking at the resident discount program.

“We are the big dog in the region. I don’t want to send a message that we are going to fund things for our residents first and everybody else will pay heavier,” said Stack.

“We have tons of people that work here but don’t live here.”

Stack said as a tourist destination the city wants to make people feel welcome and he says he doesn’t believe this type of user pay system will accomplish that.

Coun Mohini Singh, while seeing both sides of the argument, voted in favour of the motion.

“I want to be a good neighbour but I want to manage the finances and services provided to our local residents,” she said.

“I would like to see the data to see how many people outside the city are using our facility.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove also voted against the motion.

It’s expected a detailed analysis and recommendations will come back to council near the end of the year.