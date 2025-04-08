Lightning hits Kelowna home, travels down gas line

What could have ended in disaster for a Kelowna household turned out to be a bit of a lucky strike.

Lightning hit the soffiting of a Lavetta Drive home, in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna, Monday at around 6 p.m.

“It exited out the gas metre,” Eric Grootendorst of the Kelowna fire Department said. “It caused a leak but, luckily, no fire.”

FortisBC was then called in to deal with the issue, and remained in the area in the morning.

“Crews arrived at 6:20 p.m. and fixed the gas service line,” Lauren Beckett, Corporate Community Advisor for Fortis said.

“Repairs were complete just after 10 p.m.”

Beckett said that in all of her time with the gas company, she’s never heard of lightning striking a gas line.