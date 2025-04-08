257979
Kelowna  

Westside opens to single lane alternating traffic

Westside Road re-opens

Westside Road has re-opened to single lane alternating traffic.

The road was shutdown due to concerns about rain putting pressure on the local landslide ravaged hillside Monday. It had re-opened briefly and ahead of schedule on Sunday.

Repairs included the installation of new culverts at the washout site. Work is restricted to daylight hours.

The washout occurred a week ago following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road.

Work to clear the road is underway, in coordination with Westbank First Nations and the Okanagan Indian Band, who are monitoring the site.

