Westside opens to single lane alternating traffic

Photo: MOTI Westside Road is open again.

Westside Road has re-opened to single lane alternating traffic.

The road was shutdown due to concerns about rain putting pressure on the local landslide ravaged hillside Monday. It had re-opened briefly and ahead of schedule on Sunday.

Repairs included the installation of new culverts at the washout site. Work is restricted to daylight hours.

The washout occurred a week ago following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road.

Work to clear the road is underway, in coordination with Westbank First Nations and the Okanagan Indian Band, who are monitoring the site.