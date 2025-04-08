Councillor, mayor joust over council code of conduct

Photo: Cindy White - file Tom Dyas and Ron Cannan are all smiles on election night

Kelowna councillor Ron Cannan accused Mayor Tom Dyas of “bullying” him in comments made around speaking out on city issues.

The comment is the latest salvo in a back-and-forth between Cannan and the mayor over the city’s procurement policies and code of conduct.

It comes after Cannan backed away from public comments on his notice of motion suggesting the city amend buying practices to focus on non-American made products and services, at the behest of Dyas.

“You said it’s hard for me to comprehend that this is something you are aware of,” Canaan said in open council Monday.

“To me, it felt like you were bullying me and telling me I don't understand the policy when it was you, your worship that made the mistake.

“So, I accept an apology from you, thank you.”

Canaan reminded the mayor there are nine elected members of council around the table who sometimes have a difference of opinion.

“You did shut me down, and I have the email right here in front of me.

“You said it’s previously been outlined that the code of conduct states the mayor is the spokesman for the city. By bringing this issue forward to a council meeting, it becomes a city issue making the mayor the spokesperson.

“As we hear from our clerk, a notice of motion does not make you a spokesperson for council. We have an opportunity as individuals to speak to it.”

Prior to Cannan’s outburst, Dyas read a prepared statement which included an internal email leaked to the media that touched off the latest firestorm.

“Last week it was blatantly, and incorrectly claimed in the media suggesting I was trying to put a gag order on council,” Dyas began.

“That order was completely false.

“Councillors, and I say this openly, are free to share their opinions with the media, that’s democracy, and the media rightfully are interested in what elected officials have to say.”

However, he said that while the mayor’s duty is to provide leadership to council, he is not the boss.

“Let me be clear, I’m not anyone’s boss and I am not your boss.

“I am not telling councillors what they can and what they cannot say.

“What I do expect is we follow proper processes and that means debating matters at the council table first, once we have all the facts, legal clarity and procedural understanding before making public comments.

“In recent weeks we have seen public comments from councillors that were incomplete, inaccurate or made before staff had the opportunity to review them for legal or procedural accuracy.”

He pointed specifically to comments made in council by Coun. Mohini Singh in which she suggested the city consider a Canadian artist for the Kelowna sign. Dyas says at the time the comment was made the five finalists had already been determined and all are Canadian.

Singh said she was unaware the five finalists were Canadian but said she was reflecting the sentiments of the community which were very strong at the time.

Dyas also mentioned comments concerning the new Prospera Place scoreboard that went to an American company.

He reminded council Prospera Place expenditures were made at the table a year ago and stated the new scoreboard was a key component in winning the bid to host next year's Memorial Cup.

“These statements carry weight and when they’re wrong or misleading they risk harming the city’s reputation, confusing the public and distracting people from all the good work we as a council are trying to accomplish for our community,” Dyas concluded.

The mayor refused to answer questions about the statement following Monday’s meeting.