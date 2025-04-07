District of Lake Country introducing new, more equitable sanitary sewer funding model

Photo: Castanet/file

The District of Lake Country is introducing a new funding for its sanitary sewer system it says will better align with charging those who directly benefit from the service.

The funding model has been updated in order to “charge more equitably for usage, simplify the billing system, promote water conservation and keep pace with expenses.”

In a news release, the municipality says the $275 sewer service parcel tax and $75 environmental levy will be removed from 2025 tax notices.

The cost will instead shift to a quarterly utility bill in the form of sewer user fees.

“In 2024, a single-family home connected to, or having access to the sanitary sewer system, paid $600 annually. This $600 hasn’t changed since 2015,” the news release stated.

“Considering all costs for the operation, maintenance and improvements of the sanitary sewer system into user fees collected through the quarterly utility billing process, from those directly benefiting from the system, will result in a modest rate increase of $10 per quarter in 2025.”

