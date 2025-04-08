Water agreement for expansion of McCulloch Lake Resort approved

Photo: Facebook

The new owner of the McCulloch Lake Resort has been successful in obtaining a water licence for non-potable water for the property.

The request was made as Kelowna businessman Andre Blanleil Jr., who purchased the resort late last year, looks to expand.

Utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet says the city owns the storage licence for McCulloch Lake which the Southeast Irrigation District built.

Van Vliet says the resort presently has seven cabins with expansion plans for another 15.

“We have sufficient water in our system to allow this development to use some of the water from our lake,” Van Vliet told council.

“The draft agreement that we have put their water use at a lower level than ours so if there is a drought it will get cut off first because they are at a lower priority than our customers within the City of Kelowna.

He added it’s not a lot of revenue, but also not a lot of water.

“There is no capital cost to the city, but we will essentially sell them water for the same price as we sell to our customers here that are on the non-potable system here.”

Van Vlient says the city is in the process of amending one of its water licences with the province to allow for this agreement to go through.

Council unanimously approved the request for the five-year licence.