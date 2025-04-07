258842
Kelowna  

Thunderstorm rolls through Kelowna, leaves behind double rainbow

Thunderstorm rolls through

A small thunderstorm is rolling through the Central Okanagan.

Thunder and heavy rain is being reported in the Black Mountain area. Environment Canada’s radar shows a storm cell moving north, just east of Kelowna.

From North Glenmore, a double rainbow was visible after the storm passed by.

While no formal weather alerts were issued by Environment Canada, a number of lightning strikes were reported by the weather agency in the hills above Kelowna.

