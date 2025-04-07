Kelowna council puts the brakes on planned changes to housing tax exemption program

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city council wants more information before it agrees to changes to the city Revitalization Tax Exemption program.

At the urging of Mayor Tom Dyas, council unanimously agreed to defer adopting changes to the program.

Adopted in 2012, the program gives tax exemptions to the municipal portion of property taxes attributable to the increase in property value resulting from the development.

“The purpose is to incentivize construction of new rental housing by reducing operating costs for the first 10 years of the life cycle of the project,” housing policy and programs manager James Moore told council.

Since changes were made to the program in 2023, Monroe says 14 exemptions have been issued resulting in 1,423 units with a total average tax impact of about $1 million per year. That doesn’t include a 10-year tax exemption worth $400,000 annually for Mission Group’s St. Paul Street project council approved earlier in the meeting.

Four more projects are in stream totalling another 720 units with an impact of $664,000 a year.

Changes proposed include adding eligibility for co-operative housing, additional support for non-profit rental housing, expansion of the eligibility boundaries to include the entire permanent growth boundary of the city and implementing a rental vacancy restriction that would pause the program if the city’s rental vacancy rate exceeds four per cent for two consecutive years.

“We need options,” said Dyas, following the meeting.”When we are looking at advancing this deferral on a rental basis, how does that work from a long-term planning standpoint with our housing requirements?

“If we are going to roll it over and go another 10 years…do we need 10, or do we need five with another option for five.

Dyas says council needs to know how the program will be managed, implemented, how it will work and what the numbers are.

“It’s part of when we are doing our overall planning around housing…just good information to make certain we are taking in the correct amount of capital we need to take in and not leaving some capital we should actually require.

“It’s infrastructure, it’s tax revenue and we need to make sure we are providing that for the rest of the community.”