Lake Country skier competing against the hemisphere's best

Photo: @chris.foote.photo Kade Cochrane will try to punch his ticket to the world championships this week.

Lake Country’s Kade Cochrane is in California to compete at the International Freeskier & Snowboarders Association (IFSA) Junior Freeride Championships this week.

Kade Cochrane, 17, is competing at the Kirkwood Ski Resort against the top 60 freeride skiers from North and South America. He is currently ranked 19th overall and third amongst Canadian athletes under 19.

Cochrane started with the Big White freestyle team and has been training with the Revelstoke Ski Club’s Freeride Team for the past three years, making the switch for access to bigger and steeper terrain.

“Kade is on another planet this year, he’s incredibly locked in and skiing the best I’ve seen in a long time,” said Cochrane’s coach, Chace Schroeder. “He’s more confident then I’ve ever seen him and spreading that to the other athletes in the group and helping make them better skiers.”

Cochrane will be competing to earn an invite to represent Canada at the Freeride Junior World Championships in Europe in 2026. The competition is already underway and the finals will be livestreamed here on April 12.