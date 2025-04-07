Bollywood Gala raises $95,000 for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank The Gopal Family Foundation Bollywood Gala on March 8, 2025, raised $95,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Gopal Family Foundation has given the Central Okanagan Food Bank a big boost.

The foundation has donated $95,000 raised during last month’s 7th annual Acera Insurance Bollywood Gala in Kelowna.

“As a foundation and as a board, we believe in stepping up when our community needs us most,” said Raghwa and Sarita Gopal. “Food insecurity is a growing issue, and supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank is one way we can help ensure every family can thrive. When we lift up our most vulnerable, we strengthen the entire community.”

The funding comes at a time of year when donations to the food bank often dip after the busy holiday season. It will help support programs that serve over 10,400 families every month including pregnant mothers and infants.

Children make up 44 per cent of the COFB client base and they were a central focus at the gala along with COFB’s growing partnership with local farmers who supply fresh produce throughout the growing season.

The Bollywood Gala raises funds to support local charities in B.C. Over the years it has donated over $1 million to community organizations.