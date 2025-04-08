Folktale Cider opens new tasting room in Lake Country

Cindy White

The couple behind Folktale Cider has a story to tell of dedication and perseverance.

After more than two years of hard work and plenty of red tape, their new tasting room has opened in Lake Country.

Christine and Blain Weber held a soft opening on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and welcomed their first weekend visitors on April 5 and 6.

“We’ve been producing cider in the Okanagan for the last 10 years at various cideries but we started producing Folktale cider about a year, year-and-a-half ago. We opened our picnic area this past summer and this week we opened our beautiful new tasting room, said Blain Weber, who is the owner and cider maker.

Getting the project done was a learning experience for the transplants from Alberta.

“We thought it was a tenant improvement but we ended up needing some building upgrades to bring it to occupancy. So it’s been a really long journey,” explained managing owner Christine Weber.

“My dad, his name is Brent Taylor with Project Eight Construction, he designed everything you see here. Everything is custom built, and he, Blaine and I built everything you see.”

A special piece of art painted by her dad hangs along a stairway to the mezzanine level, which they hope to finish and open in the future.

The soaring building features indoor apple trees and a trellis design with sweeping curves to mimic nature. They hope to have live trees installed soon and a living wall with herbs and ivy.

The tasting room has a 30-person occupancy indoors, but seating for 60 more on the various patios. The outdoor space also has a jumbo jumper for the kids and a mini zipline.

Christine says they did not expect the number of barriers they would face as a fledgeling small business.

“We didn’t realize how hard it would be to get our permits, to get our licensing, to get this to occupancy. The amount of professional services fees versus the actual material and building costs seems really out of sorts these days,” she said.

"A lot of sleepless nights,” says Blain Weber. “But we have a dream and we just tried to navigate as best we could.”

The Webers are also becoming an integral part of the community, helping local growers find a new market for their crops.

“For us, dedicating our cider practices to only using apples that are feeding community and giving farmers that extra revenue is so important. And it’s so unique that we just love being part of that,” notes Blain.

Folktale Cider is located at 3950 Irvine Road, just up the hill from Gatzke Orchard’s Farm Market above Pelmewash Parkway. Look for the bright red building and the Tyrannosaurus rex topiary sculpture out front.