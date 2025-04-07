New board chair selected by Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

Photo: Tourism Association of BC Sandra Oldfield

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has named Tinhorn Creek Vineyards co-founder Sandra Oldfield as its new board chair.

Oldfield will take over from Michael J. Ballingall, Big White senior vice president of marketing and sales, who has served as chair for the past six years.

After founding Tinhorn Creek in 1994, Oldfield later launched Oliver's Festival of the Grape and is now the owner of Elysian Projects, a beverage and tourism consulting company.

She will be joined by executive team members, Kimo Linders of En Route Travel, who will serve as vice chair, and Cassandra Zerebeski from Destination Silver Star as the secretary treasurer.

"Our board has dedicated extensive time and effort towards crafting a strategic direction to navigate the complex challenges of our evolving tourism landscape," said Oldfield.

"Together with our CEO and the committed TOTA team, we are resolved to drive sustainable growth and resilience in the region. I’d also like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Michael for his invaluable leadership. His wisdom will remain an integral part of our journey ahead."

Reflecting on his tenure, Ballingall says when Big White embarked on major resort expansion in 1996, "it became evident that TOTA was a cornerstone of tourism in British Columbia, fostering collaboration among industry, government, and airlines."

"Joining TOTA was an honour and a meaningful way to give back to our community. It’s now time to pass the torch," he said.