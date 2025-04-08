Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose partners with KGH Foundation

Photo: KGH Foundation L-R: Bettina Muller of the KGH Foundation; Shadia Doty and Pam Turgeon, founders of Parade with a Purpose; Arden Poulin of the KGH Foundation.

Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to lift spirits, is now teaming up with the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation to raise money to help advance mental health care in the community.

This year marks the fifth year for the parade, which has become one of Kelowna’s most meaningful holiday events. Created by a mother-daughter team and a pair of local mental health advocates, Pam Turgeon and Shadia Doty, the parade was born from personal tragedy after Pam lost her son and Shadia lost her husband and brother to mental illness and addiction.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the KGH Foundation,” says Shadia Doty. “Their leadership in driving innovation and community-based mental health care perfectly aligns with our vision. Together, we have the opportunity to further our impact on acute and community-based mental healthcare, and create lasting, positive change.”

The parade started with just three floats winding through Kettle Valley during the first isolating winter of COVID-19. Since then, it has grown into a holiday event in downtown Kelowna, with thousands joining in the celebration and raising funds for local mental health services.

Over the past four years, the parade has raised an extraordinary $701,220 for The Bridge Youth and Family Services—directly helping to bring the Phase 2 Youth Recovery House to life. The program provides a live-in opportunity for youth aged 12 to 18 facing serious substance use and mental health challenges.

“Working with The Bridge was truly transformative,” says Pam Turgeon.

“Their compassion and dedication inspired us every step of the way, and knowing we helped bring the Youth Recovery House to life is something we’ll carry with us forever. Now, with that goal realized, we’re energized to channel that momentum into our next chapter in supporting mental health.”

Parade with a Purpose is set to return to downtown Kelowna Dec. 6, 2025, and the entire community is invited to join in by showing support, volunteering or sponsoring a float.

“This is so much more than a single event or partnership. It’s about creating a future where no one struggles in silence—where support is accessible, compassion is the norm, and help comes before crisis. It’s about saving the lives of the people we love—our friends, our family, our community," says Doty.