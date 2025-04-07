UBC Okanagan professors part of lawsuit over school's 'political' actions

Photo: UBC Okanagan

A group of professors at the University of British Columbia, including three based in Kelowna, say the school is wrongfully engaging in "political activity" by using Indigenous land acknowledgments, promoting equity and inclusion initiatives and by taking positions on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A petition filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleges UBC is stifling academic freedom by making statements in support or condemnation of Israel or Palestine and requiring job applicants to agree with the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The petitioners include philosophy professor Andrew Irvine, English professor Michael Treschow, associated political science professor Brad Epperly—all UBC Okanagan faculty—and two other Vancouver-based UBC staff.

The lawsuit says the university should be prohibited from declaring that it is on "unceded Indigenous" land.

The court petition says the school is violating the University Act's provision requiring it to be "non-political in principle" by taking positions that put "pressure" on faculty, students and others to conform to the university's public statements.

The document says the policies have potential to threaten "academic freedom" should faculty or students disagree that the university is on unceded Indigenous land, that hiring decisions shouldn't be based on "merit" or that the actions of Israel or Hamas "are politically or morally justified."

“On paper, UBC scholars, both faculty and students, enjoy academic freedom which entitles them to engage in full and unrestricted consideration of any opinion within the law,” said Michael Treschow, in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit.

“On paper, UBC encourages an environment where ideas and perspectives can coexist freely in a reasoned, collegial and respectful manner. However, in practice, UBC scholars are subject to both administrative and collegial denunciation that officially constrain the range of study and thought that is welcome, supported and accepted within the university.”

Treschow’s affidavit goes on to say that “many students and faculty” have grown concerned about free expression on campus, “fearing censure from both peers and administrators.”

The petitioners want the court to order the university to stop declaring it's on unceded Indigenous land, from making statements on the morality or lawfulness of the Israel-Palestine conflict and from requiring job applicants to declare support for "diversity, equity and inclusion doctrines."

with files from Colin Dacre, Castanet News