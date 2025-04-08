Kelowna filmmaker joins Oscar nominee to shoot documentary on actor's recovery from brain injury

Photo: Contributed Actor Michael Hogan with wife Susan and crew of 'Good to Be Seen.'

A Kelowna filmmaker has teamed up with an Oscar nominee to tell the story of a Canadian actor's comeback story after suffering a debilitating brain injury.

Kelowna-based filmmaker Norm Coyne of Barker Street Cinema and Vancouver’s Kate Kroll have joined forces with actor Edward James Olmos to co-produce and co-direct, Good to Be Seen.

The inspirational story centres around actor and Battlestar Galactica star Michael Hogan and will be shot in B.C.. The documentary chronicles Hogan's journey to return to acting after suffering a debilitating brain injury and has already piqued the interest of Accessible Media Inc., along with support from the Disability Screen Office.

The documentary tells the story of Hogan and his wife Susan as he attempts his return to the stage after an accident that left him brain-injured, paralyzed and partially blind.

“Hogan is the kind of actor that commands attention on screen. His current journey is beyond inspirational,” said Coyne.

The production comes at a time when other documentaries highlighting life with a disability, like Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which recently won a British Academy Film Award, and Michael J. Fox’s Still, have hit the screens and helped drive conversation around the topic.

Good to Be Seen will be shooting throughout 2025.