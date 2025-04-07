Okanagan College Basketball holding fundraiser to keep program thriving

Photo: Okanagan College Basketball

The NCAA men’s basketball championship will be decided on Monday night.

Next year, you could be there watching the Final Four semifinals and title match in person—all in support of Okanagan College basketball.

Kelowna College Basketball Society, which oversees Okanagan College men's and women's hoops, is conducting a silent auction and 50/50 draw over the next month and a half. The grand prize of the silent auction is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2026 Final Four weekend in Indianapolis.

Donated by Venue Kings’ Anthony Beyrouti, who is the developer behind Water Street by the Park in downtown Kelowna, the big prize is a trip for two to the 2026 NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis, including round-trip airfare from Vancouver, four nights in a top-tier hotel, and premium lower-bowl seats for both semifinals and the championship game.

“OC Basketball is a self-funded program, and your support is essential to keeping it alive,” said Dino Gini, who coaches the OC men’s team and is one of the program founders. “Every dollar raised through our 50/50 draw and online auction goes directly toward travel, training, equipment and other vital costs that allow our athletes to compete at the highest level.

“This isn’t just about basketball; it’s about giving dedicated student-athletes the chance to grow, represent our community and chase their goals. Without community support, the program can’t continue. Help us keep OC Basketball strong, competitive and alive.”

There are dozens of other silent auction prizes that cover a wide range of interests, including Vancouver Canucks tickets, McDonald’s coffee for a year, green fees at area golf courses, a Sparkling Hill experience and a framed Nikola Jokic jersey.

The 50/50 draw, meanwhile, has a maximum jackpot of $20,000, which means the winner could take home $10,000.

The silent auction and 50/50 draw will continue until May 29, when a windup party will be held at Mid-Town Station.

You can bid on the silent auction and get your 50/50 draw tickets on the Okanagan College Basketball website here.