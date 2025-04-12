The Okanagan Film Commission lifts the curtain on how TV and movies get made

Castanet has teamed up with the Okanagan Film Commission to bring you a series of videos designed to highlight the film and animation industry.

This new monthly series will highlight the thriving film industry in the Okanagan and the incredible work that goes into making movie magic happen.

"In the first episode, we explore how you can get your property featured on film—what producers look for, how to list your location, and what to expect from the process," says Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner.

The Okanagan most-recently served as a backdrop for the Netflix series 'Million Dollar Secret' where a group of strangers arrive at a mansion and need to figure out who amongst them is lying their way to victory.

Summerland says it's too early to say how new U.S. tariffs might impact the Canadian TV and moviemaking industry but he's hopeful the low Canadian dollar and other incentives will continue to attract Hollywood film and TV producers to our area.

"Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes insights into the Okanagan’s growing film and animation scene," says Summerland.