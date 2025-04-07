Kelowna man seriously injured in crash, surgery needed

Photo: Contributed FILE-Mounties are looking for a scooter rider involved in a crash.

UPDATE 1:18 p.m.

Cody Withers suffered a severe concussion and a broken jaw when he was hit this weekend by a two wheeled vehicle near the Bay Avenue shelter where he works.

As he awaits a surgery that will see his jaw wired shut for weeks, his friends and family are doing everything they can to make sure the 34-year-old can heal, both emotionally and physically.

"He doesn’t remember what happened because of his concussion," Cody's sister Aden Withers said.

The person who collided with him, believed to be on another two-wheeled vehicle, took off.

"We want to reach out to the person who may have hit him and let them know that our family is really forgiving, we just want answers— no blame to place," Aden said.

Answers, Aden said, will help him heal and put the incident behind him.

"Come forward and we can all heal together and we can all make it right," Aden said.

"We don’t want the person coming forward to feel scared. It’s what Cody would want. He works at the shelter and he’s worked there for years... it would mean a lot to me if someone came forward if we could help my brother heal."

The incident happened on Ellis Street, near the Bay Avenue shelter where Cody was headed for work.

His family and friends have been canvassing the area, asking those they meet if they have any information and looking for any doorbell cam footage that may help them piece together what's happened.

"We’re hoping with the help of the community we will find answers for him, and we are grateful for the support the community has given to us," Aden said.

Cody will be out of commission for a while and will need a special diet, and Aden said they're hoping to offset some of what's lost and what's needed with a fundraiser.

Anyone with information on the crash can be given to the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-18072.

ORIGINAL 10:12 a.m.

Two scooter riders crashed this weekend and Mounties are looking for one who rode away.

It was around 5:15 p.m., April 6 when two motorized kick scooter riders collided in the 800-block of Ellis Street.

One male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken the hospital while the other rider departed prior to police attendance, RCMP said in a press release.

The unidentified rider was travelling northbound on Ellis Street and is believed to be male, slim, shorter in stature, wearing a helmet, camouflage jacket and riding a black and orange scooter.

“Anyone with CCTV of Ellis Street around this time is asked to check their cameras for any additional evidence,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a media release.

“Furthermore, if you are the other rider involved in this collision or you have any information regarding their identity, we would kindly ask that you contact the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-18072.”