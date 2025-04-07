2 cyclists struck in Kelowna Saturday

Photo: Contributed Two cyclists were struck while on a ride in Kelowna Saturday afternoon, and managed to not be seriously injured.

"Driver of the vehicle collided with two cyclists who had the right of way and sustained minor injuries," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in an emailed statement.

"The driver was issued a Violation Ticket. There is no criminal investigation."

The incident happened at Spiers and Heimlich roads at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday.