Kelowna street floods as heavy rain persists

Photo: Rob Gibson
A Kelowna street has flooded as heavy rain continues.
Heavy rain has wreaked havoc on at least one Kelowna neighbourhood.
A portion of Valley Road near Summit Drive in Glenmore has flooded, with rain rising to the floorboard level of parked cars.
The road, according to a Castanet reporter on the scene, remains passable but it's covered in water.
Those who parked their cars in the area are working to get them out.
Photo: Rob Gibson
Flooding stymies drivers on Valley Road
Photo: Google Maps
Water has pooled in this area of Valley Road.