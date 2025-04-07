258842
Kelowna street floods as heavy rain persists

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc on at least one Kelowna neighbourhood.

A portion of Valley Road near Summit Drive in Glenmore has flooded, with rain rising to the floorboard level of parked cars.

The road, according to a Castanet reporter on the scene, remains passable but it's covered in water.

Those who parked their cars in the area are working to get them out.

