Photo: Google

Slowed traffic can be expected in both directions along Highway 97 from Coldstream to Kelowna due to road sweeping.

In a notice on Sunday, Drive BC reminded drivers to the planned road maintenance between Commercial Drive and Crystal Waters Road from Sunday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday, April 12 at 3:30 a.m.

Traffic delays can be expected for roughly 27.7 kilometres of road south of Coldstream and into Kelowna.

Drive BC is warning drivers to watch for slow moving vehicles.