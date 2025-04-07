Overcast skies forecast for the Okanagan this week

Ben Low-On

Cloudy conditions are expected in the Okanagan starting Monday and throughout the week.

"Showers [are] beginning overnight. There is also a risk of thunderstorms tomorrow as well,” said Environment Canada meteorologist, Johnson Zhong.

Zhong told Castanet the region could experience thunderstorms towards the end of the week.

The rainy conditions are expected to last until Wednesday. Overcast, skies are expected to stay until the end of the week, but the average temperature will feel more like spring with an average high of over 10 degrees.

“It's kind of pretty normal spring weather,” said Zhong.

Kelowna will reach a high of 17 C on Thursday, meanwhile Penticton could see a high of 15 C on Friday. Vernon is expected to reach 15 C on Thursday.

