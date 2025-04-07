Community raises more than $18,000 for couple whose dogs died in a recent fire

Photo: GoFundMe Celia Weston and Jory Lumley with Goose and Bear.

The community has stepped up in a big way to help a Kelowna family who've recently lost their two best friends in a tragic fire.

Celia Weston and Jory Lumley's RV caught fire last week at a property just east of the Kelowna International Airport, with their two dog inside.

The pair had returned home to find flames and smoke pouring out of their home, and Celia immediately rushed inside to rescue Goose, a 1.5-year-old golden retriever and Bear, a 4-year-old Norwegian elkhound.

Tragically, Bear succumbed to smoke inhalation, and while Goose survived initially, he died from smoke inhalation as well after spending more than 24 hours on life support.

“For those who know Celia and Jory, you know how deeply they loved their dogs. Anyone with a pet understands the immense bond we share with our animals, and how they become an integral part of the family,” Jeani Renaud wrote on a GoFundMe page she's organized.

“In one day, Celia and Jory lost not only their two best friends, they lost their home and personal belongings. Their insurance coverage is limited and does not extend to emergency housing.”

Renaud says the emergency veterinary care alone cost the couple more than $9,000.

“As they grieve the unimaginable loss of Goose and Bear, Celia and Jory are now faced with the challenge of rebuilding their lives from the ground up,” Renaud wrote.

“The funds raised through this campaign will help cover the veterinary bills for their beloved dogs and assist with emergency housing and essential needs as they begin to pick up the pieces.”

In the past few days, more than 170 people have donated more more than $18,000 to the cause.

“To everyone, we want to say how thankful and touched we are by the outpouring of support from family, friends and our amazing community,” Celia wrote on the page.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity that you have all shown- from the kind messages, to the donations, we can feel the love from each and every single one of you.

