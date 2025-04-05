Conservative candidate Tracy Gray disappointed after campaign sign vandalized with swastikas

Photo: Contributed

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray expressed her disappointment after her large campaign sign was vandalized near Bernard Avenue in Kelowna on Saturday.

Gray, who is seeking a third term as Member of Parliament (MP) for the newly redrawn Kelowna riding, described the act of vandalism as "disgusting."

The sign, which has since been removed, was found spray-painted with several swastikas and the word nazi.

"A swastika being painted in our community is a disgusting display of hate that has no home in Kelowna or anywhere else. We should all stand with our Jewish community," Gray said.

"Election signs are replaceable. We need to stand against hate and condemn antisemitism," she added.