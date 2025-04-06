Kelowna's Gospel Mission raises funds for homeless support at second annual Art for Impact event

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission held its second annual Art for Impact at KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on Saturday night.

Hundreds of attendees had the opportunity to connect with artists and help some of the most vulnerable people in our community by bidding on their work.

Art for Impact is the Gospel Mission's biggest fundraising event of the year.

More than 25 talented artists from across the Okanagan and the country showcased their work, including artists Fiona Neal and Jordan Perkins, who created their paintings live in real time.

Last year the event raised $150,000. This year's event total will be shared in the coming weeks.

Saturday featured food, wine live music and bidding at the live and silent auctions.

The money will be used to provide shelter, hot meals and programs for those experiencing homelessness Kelowna.