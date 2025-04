Photo: Troy Gangl

Emergency vehicles were dispatched to Spiers and Heimlich Road on Saturday around 4:10 p.m. following reports of pedestrians being struck.

Initial reports suggest that two or three pedestrians may have been involved in the incident, according to an East Kelowna resident.

Emergency responders remain on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for further information. More details will be provided as the situation unfolds.