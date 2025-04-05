Okanagan Humane Society launches raffle fundraiser to support local animals

Photo: OHS

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise vital funds for its animal rescue and care programs.

The raffle, dubbed the "Raffle to Rescue Animals," aims to raise $75,000 to continue supporting the animals of the Okanagan Valley.

This announcement comes as the organization reports a significant increase in the number of animals assisted in 2025, highlighting its ongoing commitment to the region's animals.

Since its establishment in 1996, the OHS has rescued, spayed, neutered, and provided life-saving veterinary care to over 47,500 animals across the Okanagan Valley, spanning from Osoyoos to the Shuswap.

“OHS assisted over 4,150 animals last year through our rescue, pet assistance, and adoption programs,” she said. “2024 was a record-breaking year for saving local animals, and so far in 2025, we’re on track to match those numbers,'' said Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors.

So far in 2025, the OHS has already helped more than 992 animals.

However, the need for help continues to grow.

Runnalls noted that the organization receives new requests for assistance daily, including three large cases currently involving 116 animals. These animals need critical medical care, spaying or neutering, ID, foster care, and eventual rehoming. The projected cost for these cases alone is more than $30,000.

Despite its ongoing efforts, OHS operates on a low-cost model, relying on a volunteer-based foster program that can care for up to 300 animals at a time.

“All of our rescue work is carried out by volunteers—whether it’s capturing animals from cat colonies, tracking down stray scared dogs on the run, or providing foster homes,” Runnalls explained.

With no funding from municipal governments, the OHS is completely dependent on the support of the community to continue its important work.

To support its mission, the organization has launched its annual fundraiser: the Raffle to Rescue Animals.

The raffle features a range of prizes, including a grand prize trip to Cabo San Lucas, a custom-made diamond paw pendant, a wine weekend getaway to Osoyoos, and three cash prizes.

Tickets for the raffle are available now at trellis.org/ohsraffle.