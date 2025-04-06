Kelowna's Prospera Credit Union announces intent to merge with two others

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna-based Prospera Credit Union could be merging with two other credit unions if its membership agrees to do so.

Prospera, Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union and Sunshine Coast Credit Union announced this week their intention to join forces to create Canada’s “largest purpose driven credit union.” If all three memberships approve vote in favour, it would create a credit union with $38.6 billion in assets, 2,500 employees, 730,000 members and 70 branches across the province.

All three credit unions would continue under their current brands even if the merger is approved.

“Our credit unions share an 80-year legacy and the same values of helping people and communities thrive,” Prospera president and CEO Gavin Toy said in a press release. “Together, we aspire to do even more—building on our strong foundation to provide more innovative and impactful financial solutions, along with personalized advice that truly prioritizes our members’ best interests. This merger is an opportunity to shape a stronger future for all of us.”

Since Coast Capital is a federal credit union, Prospera and Sunshine Coast, which are B.C.-regulated ventures, will need to transition to a federal regulation under a process called continuance. Prospera and Sunshine Coast credit union members will vote on both the continuance and the merger.

The three credit unions believe coming together will “strengthen the ability to continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of members, employees and communities and build resilience for co-operative banking in Canada.”

Prospera merged with Westminster Savings in 2019. At the time, it was the largest credit union merger in Canadian history and also made Prospera the sixth largest credit union in Canada.