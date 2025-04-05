Spring skiing is in full effect at Big White for the fourth annual AltiTunes festival

Photo: AltiTunes Bob Moses headlined AltiTunes Friday night.

Music is back at Big White this weekend, with AltiTunes once again taking over the mountain.

The two-day festival has returned to Big White's Happy Valley area for the fourth year, and thousands of people have been piling into the venue to enjoy the music.

Friday saw performances by Bob Moses, Emmit Fenn and Me N U, and Loud Luxury and Elohim headline Saturday night.

While previous AltiTunes have seen all sorts of weather conditions, its truly spring conditions at Big White this weekend, with temperatures nearing 10 C during the day.

“It's been beautiful, the sun's shining and it's spring skiing ... there's been great energy on site,” said AltiTunes co-founder Mitch Carefoot. “This year with the sunshine, we are grateful.”

Carefoot said they expect more than 10,000 people at the festival over the two days, as they near a capacity crowd of 6,000 Sunday.

He added that about 40% of ticket sales come from the Lower Mainland and Whistler, 20% come from Alberta and the rest come from the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Friday night attendees would have noticed pyrotechnics shooting from above the stage, a first for the festival. But Carefoot said a lot of the new developments at the event are less flashy, with small improvements around things like water management and guest safety.

“It's the boring stuff behind the scenes that if people don't recognize it, it's a good thing,” Carefoot said.

With limited Sunday tickets remaining, those interested in grabbing a last-minute ticket can find them here.