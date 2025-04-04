Check before you leave: construction temporarily reduces parking at YLW

Photo: YLW

Construction at Kelowna’s airport is putting a temporary squeeze on parking.

While the expansion of the airport terminal continues and crews prepare to start work on a new hotel and parkade, YLW is reconfiguring its parking layout.

The changes will see long-term lot B closed permanently and a temporary reduction of capacity of long-term lot A.

“Construction is currently underway to expand long-term Lot A by 600 stalls and is expected to be completed this summer,” said Phillip Elchitz, airport director of operations. “Until the expansion of long-term Lot A is complete, long-term parking capacity at YLW will be reduced.”

Passengers are being encouraged to pre-book parking using valet services or to find another way to YLW. Passengers can also check parking capacity before coming to the airport by visiting ylw.kelowna.ca/parking.

“When parking lots are at capacity, YLW will have additional parking staff at the entrance of Long-Term Lot A to assist travellers and help ensure everyone arriving with a personal vehicle has parking options,” Elchitz said.

Departing passengers driving to YLW are encouraged to arrive early, he said.

“As we are completing these construction projects, we understand construction will have some temporary impacts to the passenger journey at YLW,” Elchitz continued.

“We thank our passengers for their continued patience as we build an airport of the future, which will include an expanded departures lounge, 5-star hotel and parkade, to better serve our passengers in the future.”