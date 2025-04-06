Two Autism charities connect kids with autism and professional hockey players for a day of fun in Kelowna

Photo: Autism Okanagan

Autism Okanagan and Autism BC are celebrating British Columbia's Autism Awareness Month with a special event held recently at the Rutland Arena.

The president of Autism Okanagan, Tammy Gilmour, tells Castanet the idea behind the month-long recognition in British Columbia is to empower, support, and connect the autism community across the province.

World Autism Day is also recognized on April 2 of every year.

To mark the start of Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Day, the Okanagan chapter and Autism BC held a family skate day at Rutland Arena last week.

"We had Wade Redden from the Ottawa Senators. He wore his jersey, and one of the first (Kelowna) Rocket captains, Jason Deleurme. And we had Kjell Kjemhus and they were with the kids and signed some autographs," says Gilmour.

The skating event was held to try and improve the quality of life for individuals and families with autism and other neurodiversity by providing programs in a welcoming environment that facilitates friendship and community.

Gilmour says there are two special needs hockey teams in the city who play what they call adapted hockey.

"A regular hockey team is really not possible for a kid on the spectrum," Gilmour said.

Gilmour says people with autism often don't interpret social cues.

"Kids with special needs, they get practice ice and then they study hockey games with coaches, sometimes on the ice, giving them guidance and they play other special needs hockey teams around the province to get the hockey experience," Gilmour said.

"Those guys were heroes to them, getting to see famous guys on the ice with them, especially the NHLer in the Ottawa Senators jerseys. They were really excited."

Gilmour says a bunch of the kids who turned up weren't even involved in hockey but wanted to go for a skate with some of the hockey stars.

"They came because they had free rentals and free ice. So some families got to come up to other families who have kids with autism. We were offering it also as a place for families to meet each other," Gilmour says.

Gilmour says it can be a challenge for families living with autism to find a place where they feel like they belong and fit in.

This event is one of several that brings awareness and helps raise money for Autism Okanagan.

"We have a Mother's Day event where caregivers and moms come together for a night of music and food and inspirational connection on May 7, and then we have the golf tournament at Harvest Golf Club on September 5, 2025," Gilmour says that's one of their big fundraisers for the year.