Conservative Tracy Gray is seeking a third term as MP in the newly redrawn Kelowna riding

Rob Gibson

Over the next few days, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in each of the two Central Okanagan ridings leading up to the April 28 federal election.

Today, we focus on conservative Tracy Gray, who is running for re-election in the newly-named Kelowna riding.

Conservative MP Tracy Gray is seeking a third term as a Member of Parliament in Kelowna.

Although she has lost about 25,000 constituents through boundary redistribution, the approach she is taking remains the same.

Knock on doors and talk to as many prospective constituents as possible between now and election day, April 28.

The issues

“I would say the biggest issues I hear right two across the board fall within a few different categories. That related to affordability, crime, mental health and addiction and now uncertainty with the unjustified tariffs and the trade disputes with the United States.

“I do extensive outreach into the community and I door knock year round, it’s not just something I do in the election.

“It’s such a great way for me to connect with so many different people in the community. People will always come up to me and give me feedback and ask me questions. And, that’s such a great way for me to really get a pulse of the community.

“It allows me to know what is going on in people’s lives so when I go back to Ottawa, I can be their voice whether I’m giving a speech, or a debate, or in question period or the work I am doing in committee, it’s a matter of bringing those voices and those issues to Ottawa.”

Dealing with the U.S.

“We are in a situation right now where these unjustified tariffs from the United States and President Trump are creating a lot of uncertainty for Canadian business and for Canadians. Conservatives have pushed back very strongly against the comments coming from President Trump and the United States.

“Part of this is as we are going into this trade dispute, the Canadian economy is in a weakened position. What has happened over the last decade of the Liberal government is we have lost half a trillion dollars of investment to the United States and we’ve lost hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs.

“We have tax increases in Canada, we have inter-provincial trade barriers, we have policies that have been anti-resource development. All of this has led to Canada not coming into this economically from a strengthened position.”

Economic policies

“Conservatives are putting forth announcements every day to make Canada economically strong. We should be one of the strongest countries in the world.

“We have all kinds of policies that relate to tax reductions, that relate to developing our resource sector.

“An example of that is Bill C-69 which is the anti-resource development law, and the current prime minister still supports that law. We have a situation here where there is so much we could be doing to remove even inter-provincial trade barriers that haven’t been done.

“An economist did an analysis that if we removed inter-provincial trade barriers themselves, that would bring $200 billion in economic benefits to Canada.”

Carbon tax

“Are you are likely aware, Conservatives are the only ones that were pushing back very strong against the carbon tax for years. I spoke about it many times in the House of Commons and it was the Liberals and the Liberal government that kept pushing back on us.

“Now of course we are in an election and the Liberals have decided to move forward with reducing that one part of the carbon tax. But, they have said they will keep it on businesses, on industries.

“In fact, Mark Carney has said he would have a shadow tax which is hidden. It has been reported that will make the cost continue to increase for industries in Canada and, of course, that will get passed down to consumers.”

On the polls

“The only poll that matters is on election day. I am out at the doors every day and we have a lot of volunteers. We are engaging with people all across the community and what I am hearing quite consistently is people’s lives have really been affected by the last 10 years of the current Liberal government.

“It has affected the cost of living, it’s affected crime in their neighbourhoods and it has affected mental health and addictions that we see playing out on our streets.

“These are policies from the Liberal government that are affecting citizens in our community. We have seen how the Liberal government has supported drug decriminalization and we saw how that played out.”