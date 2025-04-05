Ontario man barred from B.C. after conviction for threatening woman

Photo: File photo

An Ontario man will be barred from returning to B.C. after he finishes his jail sentence at Okanagan Correctional Centre for threatening to commit heinous acts of violence against a Kelowna woman.

Mitri Pop, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering threats Friday morning, stemming from text messages he sent to a woman back in January 2024. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his probation conditions this past September for flying across the country in an attempt to contact her.

Pop struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to the three charges, and the Crown and defence agreed to a joint sentencing submission of 11 months jail, followed by three years of probation.

Calling the messages “disturbing,” Judge Wyatt acceded to the joint sentencing submission, calling the 11-month jail sentence “significant” for someone with a limited criminal record.

But with enhanced credit for time served, Pop only has 16 days left to serve before he'll be released on probation.

Upon his release, he'll be required to leave B.C. entirely to serve out his probation term, after Judge Wyatt issued a rare “banishment” term of his probation order, barring him from the province entirely and from contacting the victim or her family for three years.

Disturbing messages

Crown prosecutor Jason Hatherly read out a number of the texts Pop sent to the woman during sentencing Friday. These included a number of graphic, violent threats telling her how he was planning on killing her and members of her family.

The messages included the following: “I'm gonna skin your dad alive and when I'm done I'm coming for you,” “I'm gonna burn that f***ing house to the ground,” “Your days are numbered,” “You're a dead b***h walking,” “I'll finish you off myself.”

Many of the messages are too graphic for Castanet to publish. The woman, who Castanet is choosing not to identify, said the messages read in court “only scratch the surface of the truly disturbing things the accused has said.”

Hatherly noted the woman had reason to be fearful of Pop, as he had previously sent her a photo of his penis next to a gun, as well as a photo of a bloodied man, with the text: “Putting a hit out on the bloody guy, made it clear to this HA motherf***er that the Lebanese are running Montreal.”

Pop was convicted in Ontario of uttering threats against the same woman last May, when he told a medical professional he was going to drive to B.C. and kill the woman. He was handed a four-month jail sentence along with a probation order that followed, but in September, he breached his probation order by flying to B.C. in an attempt to find the woman.

“The accused had no reason to come to British Columbia that is discernible to anyone other than his stated intention of doing harm to the victim,” Hatherly said.

After texting her multiple times asking to meet up, Pop was arrested by police in Kelowna and he's remained in custody ever since.

“You can imagine how much fear that would have instilled in the victim,” Hatherly said.

'I want to feel safe again'

The woman spoke in court Friday about her harrowing experiences with Pop over the past several years.

“Sitting here and doing this yet again is emotionally and psychologically exhausting, however I feel it is necessary to speak because I have no doubt in my soul that this person is not done with me in his sick, delusional mind,” she said. “This has been a living nightmare for over two years now.

“Imagine never feeling safe and living in fear and anxiety in your own home ... every sound, every movement outside my window fills me with terror. The fear of closing my eyes, of being unaware, of not waking up in time to protect my daughter, this is what I live with.”

She spoke about how she's installed bars on her windows and a kick plate on her bedroom door, and how her daughter now shares a room with her.

“While most families do fire drills with their children, in our home we did murder drills. I obviously did not call them that but that's what they were,” she said.

She said that things got so bad back in February 2024 that police recommended she leave the country with her daughter for their own safety. When they returned after an undisclosed period of time, she says she didn't even make it out of the Vancouver airport before she received another death threat.

“I want absolutely nothing to do with this person, I want my life back. I never want to hear of or speak of him again ... I want to feel safe again,” she said.

“For the past three years, he's made our lives a living hell ... I do wholeheartedly believe this person has the desire, means and intention of inflicting unspeakable acts of mutilation, severe bodily harm and death on me and my family.”

Blamed alcohol, pills

Pop, appearing by video from OCC, addressed the court during his sentencing, blaming his actions on a mix of alcohol and prescription drugs he'd taken.

“They were committed [while] I was under the influence of alcohol, benzos and opioids but I take full responsibility,” Pop said. “After I reviewed the text messages in the disclosure, basically I was in shock myself. It's unacceptable and inexcusable so I take full responsibility for that.

“Whatever I said in the text messages, that's just not me your honour. That was like the alcohol and the pills talking.”

He said he no longer drinks alcohol nor takes prescription pills and says being incarcerated has been a “wake-up call.”

Pop also apologized to the victim, saying he would never actually cause her or her family harm.

“It will never happen again, you have my word on that,” Pop said.