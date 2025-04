Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Snoopy

Snoopy is a 13 year-old tabby cat.

He is a very friendly boy who uses his litter box well.

If you are looking for a cuddly friend, Snoopy may be the perfect fit.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.