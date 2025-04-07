Kelowna councillors chastised for speaking out of turn

Photo: Castanet The issue of the heart of this disappointment followed Coun. Ron Cannan raising a notice of motion that proposed that the city amend policy 1047, or adopt a "buy Canadian" policy.

Kelowna city councillors were sent a chastising email from the mayor last week, asking them to stop speaking to the media on issues set to be discussed in upcoming meetings.

"I'm writing to express my disappointment as myself and staff have spent the majority of today dealing with the ramifications due to the disregard for council procedure and protocols," Mayor Tom Dyas said in the email to council obtained by media outlets, including Castanet.

"Staff hours have been consumed by this incident and diverted from conducting proper city business that residents expect us to be moving forward."

After the council meeting, Cannan was set to do an interview with Global News about the issue, when he backed out at the last minute, indicating it was at the mayor's behest.

Despite, or perhaps because of seemingly being the focus of the upset, Cannan abstained from speaking on the matter when asked.

Silence, Dyas has since said in a recently emailed statement, isn't necessarily the point.

This weekend a statement from Dyas said that councillors are allowed to share their opinions, having been elected in their own right.

"It’s unfortunate that an email to council, reinforcing a shared focus on good governance and accountability, was shared publicly," Dyas said.

"In that message, I simply asked that when items requiring a council vote are being brought forward, they be debated at the Council table first, after all the facts, legal considerations, and procedural details are clear, before any public comments are made."

He added that he'd like council to avoid making statements that could be inaccurate, misleading, or harmful to the city’s reputation.

"As elected officials, we have a responsibility to focus on the priorities the people of Kelowna have told us matter most, and to make well-informed decisions that serve the best interests of the community," Dyas said.

One councillor said there was nothing nefarious about the mayor's intentions, and pointed out he's had similar conversations with the mayor who preceded him.

"What the mayor expressed is that council really shouldn't be discussing matters that council hasn't decided on yet, specifically pertaining to notices of motion that haven't been fully baked," Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said.

"This is about limiting misinformation that's being shared before councils have the opportunity to weigh in on all the information and make a decision," he said.

Wooldridge also said that while the mayor is the "spokesperson on behalf of the City of Kelowna" others aren't banned from speaking their mind, noting his time addressing this matter is reflective of that.

"A councillor could come up with any idea of a notice of motion that may not even be relevant to the city, and it just puts puts us in an awkward position, because we haven't actually decided on it, so that what we're seeing is more populist politics being played, to be frank," he said.

Although Wooldridge said the issues are not related, the email is coming in advance of an item on Monday's council agenda about council's Code of Conduct.

Several amendments are proposed, including a provision that would see councillors docked pay if they violate its rules.

The proposed amendment does not specify the amount, said the measure would be “temporary."

Councillors are also instructed to be well-prepared for meetings, listen courteously to one another, not interrupt each other, or otherwise interfere with the orderly conduct of a meeting.

The amendments will be discussed on Monday's meeting.