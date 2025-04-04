Kelowna’s tent city faces new challenges after adjustments

Madison Reeve

Friday morning was notably quiet at Kelowna’s rail trail tent city, a sharp contrast to the usual activity along the path.

The calm follows new measures introduced by the city of Kelowna at the end of March, which reduced the number of available camping sites along the trail.

As of Friday, Kevin Mead, the city’s community safety director, says that 44 permanent sites had been allocated in the full-time sheltering zone. That is down from the previously-announced 60.

“The intent of this zone is to pave the way for those seeking indoor sheltering or housing options,” Mead said. “All those using the site can leave at any time they choose for periods of time or make the decision to use the temporary overnight sheltering zone if they prefer.”

Prior to these changes, there were roughly 90 people living along the rail trail. Under the new rules, those not selected for the permanent spots are allowed only temporary overnight sheltering, with the stipulation that they must pack up their belongings and leave by 9 a.m. each morning.

The temporary site is open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. each day.

On Friday morning, individuals staying in the temporary area gathered their belongings and moved them across the site.

Aaron, who used to live at tent city but wasn’t selected for one of the permanent spots, expressed his frustration.

“I pack up my stuff daily and I don’t know where to go,” he said. “People have to have a place to go, and they have to have their stuff with them too. I mean, carrying it around is insane. Doing this, I don’t know where they expect us to go.”

Aaron also dismissed moving to Metro during the day, a local service centre for the homeless, as an option. “Metro is not an overnight camping place. It’s not for hanging out. It’s to go and get food and hygiene,” he said.

Mead's statement to Castanet confimed that campers who are being required to leave the tent city site at 9 a.m. are encouraged to move along

"They are encouraged to access day services, such as those offered at Metro Central, where a drop-in café is in place, hygiene services (showers and laundry), and also serves as a hub to connect people with resources,” he said.

Local businesses are also feeling the impact of the changes. Katy Cooke, an employee at Move Well Café on Richter Street, has noticed an increase in the number of homeless individuals around her shop over the past week.

“We get a lot of them just hanging around along the corner here. A few days ago, one of them defecated, shall we say, right outside the coffee shop,” Cooke said.

“It’s not great because obviously we want people coming in, and we don’t want people seeing that,” she continued. “It is going to affect us because people aren’t going to want to come in. They are just going to want to avoid the area.”

Mead tells Castanet that the new model has taken time to get used to for everyone.

''There was significant adjustment over the first few days of operation for both those staying at the site and those staffing and serving at the site, and I expect this will continue for some time. However, this has already begun to stabilize, and the site is becoming a meaningful part of the sheltering continuum to both enable those wanting to move out of homelessness with the means to do so, while mitigating the impact to the wider community,'' he said.

Mead also says the demand for police and bylaw services at the site has significantly reduced.

''We are now in a much better position to respond to calls for services elsewhere in the community,'' he added.