Kelowna Mounties remind people to not leave their valuables in cars

Kelowna Mounties are reminding people to keep locking down their property and not leave anything behind in their cars.

“From 2023 to 2024, reported files of theft from vehicles has dropped in the City of Kelowna,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a media release.

“Ongoing targeted enforcement along with education pieces have assisted us in the declining numbers. Despite the shift, our proactive enforcement unit continues to focus on areas of the city that has seen significant thefts in the past.”

Some items that lure thieves to vehicles are tools, wallets and sunglasses Other personal items that attract thieves include loose change or charging cords.

Two area programs are designed to cutdown the amount of thefts from vehicles.

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team, is an auto crime enforcement team that operates year-round and is comprised of specialized auto theft investigators. It engages in a wide variety of auto crime enforcement activities and is continually developing innovative strategies to reduce auto crime in B.C.

The second program is Lock Out Auto Crime which is an educational program supported by ICBC.

Volunteers audit parking lots looking for vehicles with visible valuables, garage door openers, open windows or doors that are left unlocked.

Seven tips to protect your vehicle: