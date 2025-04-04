Kelowna considers $4M tax break for rental development

Photo: Mission Group

Kelowna city council will be asked to approve a tax exemption which, if approved, would result in a tax impact of about $4.078 million over 10 years.

The Mission Group is applying for the exemption through the city’s Revitalization Tax Exemption (RTE) program for the 384-unit rental development on St. Paul, adjacent to the downtown UBCO campus tower.

City council approved the project in November.

The program provides tax reductions in order to encourage specific types of new development.

“Specifically, the RTE program incentivizes purpose built rental housing as well as new growth in urban centres,” staff say in a report for council.

“The RTE program has supported council’s priority of affordable housing by helping to encourage new market rental housing which in turn facilitates movement throughout the housing system.”

Staff does have the authority to approve tax exemptions if the estimated value is below an established maximum. The current value is an estimated municipal tax impact of $324,187 per year.

In the case of the St. Paul project, the estimated yearly impact is $407,835, requiring authorization from council.

Staff are recommending the tax exemption, saying the project in question fulfills objectives of the program by encouraging an increase in the supply of purpose-built rental housing.

Since 2023, the city has approved 14 Revitalization Tax Exemptions resulting in construction of 1,423 rental units with a yearly tax impact of $1.018 million. Four more applications are presently in stream that would result in 720 units and an impact of $664,000.