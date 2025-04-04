Disgraced Kelowna teacher says sexual messages to student were taken out of context

Photo: File photo

A former Rutland Secondary School teacher says he told a student their Instagram photos turned him on “a lot” in order to teach a lesson about posting “basically naked” photos on the internet.

Jeffrey Jennens’ trial began Monday and after two days of testimony from the alleged victim, the principal of RSS and three RCMP officers, the Crown wrapped up its case. After Judge Cathaline Heinrich dismissed Jennens' “no evidence motion” that was put forth Wednesday, Jennens took the stand in his own defence Thursday morning.

The 41-year-old former teacher said he first met the alleged victim, who Castanet has referred to as AP, at the end of the school year in 2021. Over the next two years, Jennens helped AP buy a bike by loaning AP money for a short period of time, gave AP a ride several times and played video games online with AP after school hours on three occasions.

The pair would text with each other – which Jennens said he did with many of his students – and he would also message with AP through Instagram, something he said he did rarely with other students.

He spoke about how he wanted to be available to his students when they needed him, and described AP as “vulnerable” and “at-risk.” He said he was “like a father figure” to AP.

Photo: Contributed Jeffrey Jennens

Context missing?

On the evening of May 12, 2023, Jennens said he had drank four tall boys of 7% beer and was intoxicated. He reached out to AP on Instagram just after 7:30 p.m. saying: “Just wondering if you were out partying or staying home tonight?”'

As the two messaged back and forth, the conversation was moved to “vanish mode” at one point, where messages disappear after the chat is closed. He said he was the one who suggested deleting their conversation because he felt AP wanted to share some “heavy information” with him.

In screenshots taken by AP and given to police, Jennens said AP's Instagram story photos “turned [him] on a lot” and that he wanted to see AP's breasts.

“I like seeing you in a mini skirt and I like it when you touch my knee and I like it when you talk about my lamp,” he continued, referencing a lamp shaped like a chicken that AP regularly referred to as a “c**k lamp.”

But on the stand, Jennens said the screenshots lacked the context of the conversation he'd been having with AP. He said AP first admitted some “shocking and intense” things to him, and he felt AP wanted him to share something as well.

He said he intended to convince AP to take down photos that AP had posted to Instagram that he said were “basically child pornography.”

During cross examination, Jennens told Crown prosecutor Catherine Rezansoff he had initially “accidentally” viewed AP's Instagram story about a week prior, and then looked at them again before sending the sexualized messages to AP. He testified he had viewed them a second time to see if they'd been taken down, but they hadn't.

'Missed the mark'

While he admitted to sending the sexual messages to AP, he said he didn't actually believe what he wrote.

“My intention was for [AP] to take down the photos that [AP] had posted there, and eventually the conversation was supposed to lead to me saying that even adults like these things so you need to stop them and you need to take them down,” Jennens testified. “I was never given the opportunity to say that. [AP] took the screenshots and [AP] sent them to everybody, without context!

“I was trying to modify [AP's] behaviour on a deeper level. I realize this all came out completely muddled and alcohol was a big factor but that was my intention.”

He testified that he was never sexually attracted to AP and had never touched AP.

Jennens agreed that he was the first to turn the conversation sexual, but said he “didn't have an opportunity” to finish the lesson part of his messaging, “because I was sort of panicking.”

“I was going to start saying what I was going to say, but [AP's] tone changed and the entire conversation became like gridlock,” Jennens said. “[AP] didn't allow me, or basically I wasn't able to get out what I wanted to say.

“I was panicking because [AP] had just looked at just this stuff that I had written just above there without the other stuff and if [AP] had only just seen that, that would end my career! It did.”

Jennens further elaborated that he thought AP needed to think he thought he was sexually attracted to her, because Jennens was “leading into, 'take these things down because adults like them.'”

He testified he regrets using this “strategy,” saying he “missed the mark.” But he noted that “a lot of the things I do is based on sound educational philosophy that the court isn’t aware of.”

Jennens briefly choked back tears several times during his testimony.

“I've lost so much,” Jennens said. “I've been banned from coaching soccer, my band won't play with me, they won't have me in the band, I've been banned from playing soccer, I've been banned from teaching.”

No evidence motion fails

After the Crown wrapped up its case back on Tuesday, Jennens’ defence counsel Karen Bastow filed a “no evidence motion,” arguing Wednesday that the Crown had provided no evidence that Jennens was guilty of child luring.

While it wasn’t contested that Jennens sent the sexualized messages to AP, Bastow argued the Crown had not shown that Jennens’ messages showed he had the intent to facilitate a further sexual offence against AP – a required element of the child luring charge.

After deliberating on the matter overnight, Judge Cathaline Heinrichs dismissed the application Thursday morning, ruling that while there has been no direct evidence of Jennens' intent, an inference could be made that he wrote the messages to eventually commit a sexual offence.

“Given the evidence of the sexual content of his language, that he asked the student not to tell and keep it a secret, that he believed the messages will vanish, I think there is some evidence for an inference to be drawn about his intent,” Judge Heinrich said.

“To be clear, I am not deciding in this motion whether the Crown has sufficient evidence to decide the case, or whether the Crown has proven the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. Those questions have different legal tests to apply with a greater burden on the Crown.”

Closing submissions by both the Crown and defence will be made in Kelowna court on April 14, followed by a judgement from Judge Heinrich some time near the end of the month.