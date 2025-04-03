Pandosy urban centre poised to greatly exceed projected growth

Photo: City of Kelowna

The Pandosy urban centre is the most populous of Kelowna’s five urban centres and, at its current pace, will far surpass projections outlined in the city’s Official Community Plan.

The assertion comes as part of a long-range planning report on the current state of both the Pandosy and downtown urban centres.

It’s the final portion of a broader look at the city’s five urban centres; Pandosy, downtown, Rutland, Capri-Landmark and Midtown.

“Pandosy has experienced significant residential development over the past four years. In fact, if all current building permits issued reach occupancy, this urban centre will exceed the OCP's projected residential growth to 2040 by 31 per cent in the next few years,” the report states.

“In addition to high residential growth, Pandosy has also seen building permits issued for the second highest commercial and institutional square footage of all the urban centres."

The report states that Pandosy may see additional growth as a result of the build-up around Kelowna General Hospital that may be spurred on by provincial legislation that automatically upzones areas around transit hubs.

"This may require further examination to ensure supporting local services can meet that demand," the report says.

The study shows that, while the area is the only urban centre with public schools for students from kindergarten to grade 12 and has a selection of grocery stores and other services, there is a lack of indoor amenities such as libraries, museums and other facilities. The nearest being the H2O Centre and Mission Recreation Park three kilometres away.

The downtown urban centre is further along in its evolution of being a vibrant centre with a large mix of residential and commercial properties.

It is the largest employment centre in the city and is becoming younger faster when compared with the rest of Kelowna, however the notable exception is the low proportion of children, with only nine per cent of the downtown population under 19 compared with 18 per cent citywide.

While the downtown area is well serviced with social, cultural and sporting amenities, the major gap is a lack of direct access to public schools. There are no public schools within, or adjacent to the downtown urban centre.

And, while the Pandosy area is the most populous, downtown is the fastest growing and if that pace continues, it will surpass Pandosy in the near future.

The report says city staff are engaging the public on how to improve quality of life in each of the five urban centres and will report back to council.