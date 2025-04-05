Castanet, Total Restoration Kelowna launch city-wide food drive for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Madison Reeve

Castanet, in partnership with Total Restoration Kelowna, has launched the Hop for Hunger city-wide food drive to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Easter season.

Kelowna residents are encouraged to donate much-needed food and baby supplies, and in return, participants will be entered to win a festive Easter basket packed with goodies for the whole family.

The campaign will feature curbside pick-up on April 15 and 16.

''We are so thankful for this Spring food drive that is being taken on by Total Restoration. They have been doing this for years for us. We are so thankful for people like them and organizations in the community that are doing this,' said Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

''It is at such a critical time right now and in the months of May, June, July and August it's the slowest time that we actually receive any food donations and so leading up to the Spring we thought its best to be able to do the types of food drives," he added.

Moss says compared to last year there is a 28 percent increase in visits.

The Hop for Hunger food drive aims to provide a simple and contactless way for people to donate.

Residents can sign up online and prepare their donations to be picked up directly from their home or business by the Total Restoration crew.

All participants need to do is bag or box their contributions and place them at the end of their driveway or doorstep.

Specific dates and times for the pick-up will be sent via email.

Most Needed Items:

Mac & Cheese

Chunky Soup/Canned Chili

Pasta Sauce

Pasta

Rice

Healthy Cereal

Canned Fish/Meat

Canned Fruit

Canned Soup

Canned Veggies

Ready-to-Feed Formula

Diapers (Size Newborn - 4)

Baby Food

To sign up or for more information, click here.