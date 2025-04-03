Kelowna chef wins international pizza award

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s Damien Moore, chef at Jackknife Brewing, has earned top honours at the prestigious 2025 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Moore claimed first place in the International Cheese Slice category and second place overall in the World’s Best Cheese Slice Finals, competing against some of the best pizza chefs globally.

The event, held from March 25 to 27, is one of the biggest gatherings of pizza professionals worldwide, with hundreds of chefs showcasing their skills for a chance at recognition.

Moore’s simple approach to pizza-making earned him a spot at the top.

"I went in and made a pizza and didn't overthink it...just made what we do every day here," Moore said, emphasizing his no-fuss, authentic method.

Moore’s passion for pizza dates back to his teenage years.

“I started making pizza when I was 13 years old at Earls,” he shared. “Making pizza is the most fun thing you can do in the kitchen."

At Jackknife Brewing, located at 727 Baillie Ave, Moore is known for creating mouth-watering pizzas paired with craft beer.

Moore says Jackknife's most popular pizza is "The Crippler." It's made with pickled jalapeño, hot honey and pepperoni.